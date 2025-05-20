Breaking the Cycle: Bryan Post’s Trauma-Informed Parenting Workshop Comes to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 23, 2025, Bryan Post will bring his nationally recognized From Fear to Love World Tour to Birmingham, Alabama, offering a powerful learning experience for adoptive families, educators, and mental health professionals. Known for his groundbreaking work in attachment and trauma recovery, Post’s live events offer hands-on tools to support children with emotional and behavioral challenges. This trauma-informed parenting event in Birmingham, AL brings his compassionate model directly to local caregivers seeking real strategies to strengthen family bonds and promote healing.
The From Fear to Love workshop challenges traditional parenting approaches by emphasizing empathy, regulation, and secure connection over discipline and control. Bryan Post’s trauma-informed framework helps caregivers understand behavior as a reflection of internal distress—and teaches practical ways to respond that foster safety and emotional resilience. The event is designed for adoptive families and professionals who want to move beyond quick fixes and create long-term healing environments where children can thrive.
Bryan Post is a pioneer in trauma-informed care and one of the nation’s leading voices in adoptive parenting support. As the founder of the Post Institute and an adoptee himself, he brings both clinical expertise and personal experience to his work with families. Over the past two decades, he has developed a widely respected approach that blends neuroscience, attachment theory, and everyday parenting practice—delivered through books, courses, and live trainings across the country.
The Bryan Post Fear to Love tour Birmingham, AL workshop will be held on May 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, as a live, in-person session. Designed for adoptive families, educators, and child-focused professionals, the event offers a trauma-informed approach that’s both accessible and deeply practical. Attendees will learn real-time strategies for calming dysregulation, strengthening attachment, and navigating the emotional needs of children who have experienced early adversity. The session includes case examples, open discussion, and tools that can be applied immediately at home or in professional care settings.
Birmingham is a city deeply rooted in care, advocacy, and community resilience—making it a meaningful stop on the From Fear to Love tour. As more local families and child-focused professionals explore trauma-informed approaches, this event provides timely access to trusted guidance. By bringing Bryan Post’s model directly to Birmingham, the workshop eliminates barriers to quality training and empowers caregivers to create emotionally safe environments for children navigating complex life experiences.
The workshop will be held on May 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is open to adoptive families, educators, mental health professionals, and caregivers. Registration is available through the Fear to Love website or the Bondify app, which provides alternate access options for attendees. Seating is limited to encourage a more personal learning experience, and early registration is encouraged to secure a place.
Bryan Post’s work continues to reshape how families and professionals approach healing in the wake of early trauma. His model empowers caregivers to move away from fear-based reactions and toward connection, regulation, and long-term growth. For those seeking deeper insight and practical guidance, this adoptive parenting training in Birmingham, Alabama is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the field’s most trusted voices—live, in person, and rooted in real-world experience.
Bryan Post
