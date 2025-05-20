Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.5% | FMI

Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market

Global Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market set to grow significantly, driven by rising cardiovascular diseases and advancements in monitoring technologies

Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market is witnessing rapid growth due to rising cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and increasing demand for continuous heart monitoring solutions.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global cardiac ambulatory monitoring market was around USD 13.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR close to 4.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of USD 21.6 Billion by 2032.The global market for cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rising number of heart-related problems due to factors including obesity rates, diabetes mellitus, smoking, high blood cholesterol, blood pressure, and unhealthy lifestyles.Track Evolving Market Trends: Request Your Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15723 During the projected period, the global market is anticipated to be driven by the steadily rising use of cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia and other cardiac disorders. Cardiac ambulatory monitors can be used both inside and externally. For instance, implantable loop recorders with a three-year battery life can be placed transdermal. As a result, the electrical activity of the heart is continuously monitored.Due to the rapid advancement of technology, rising rates of cardiovascular disorders around the world, and an aging population, the market for cardiac ambulatory monitoring is growing at a rapid rate. The market for cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices is anticipated to grow significantly over the next few years as a result of improvements in technology and innovations in cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices.As cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices are not reaching the customer at their full potential due to associated side effects and the pricey nature of the devices, companies are introducing portable cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices at reasonable costs, and this might significantly improve the usability and adoption of cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices.Manufacturers releasing products like portable/wearable gadgets with cutting-edge features like Bluetooth connectivity, integral ECG monitors, fitness trackers, and other numerous functions, will help in growing sales of the devices, as a result, the cardiac ambulatory monitoring market will expand during the forecast period.Key Takeaways from Market Study• ECG devices are the leading segment as a product and hold approximately 42.2% market share in 2021. Owing to their lower pricing, these devices can also be utilized in medical operations, along with a variety of other cardiac diagnostic tests, telemetry monitoring equipment, and other tools.• Hospitals are the leading segment as end users, and held about 35.0% market share in 2021, due to the rising incidence of CVDs, the rising number of hospital visits, and the rising number of cardiac device implantation procedures.• By region, North America is leading the global cardiac ambulatory monitoring market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted years.• The region of Europe is slated to be the second dominant segment in terms of growth, holding a market share of around 25.6% in the global cardiac ambulatory monitoring market, in 2021.“Rising initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, as well as the increasing awareness about the cardiac monitoring devices is set to propel the sales of cardiac ambulatory monitoring devices across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.Soaring Demand for Market Information: Uncover Detailed Trends and Insights in Our Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cardiac-ambulatory-monitoring-market Market CompetitionMajor manufacturers concentrate on a range of strategic goals, including regional growth, product development, and strategic alliances and partnerships. For quick and simple diagnosis, new portable monitoring devices are being introduced for heart activity monitoring.• Boston Scientific Corporation stated in January 2021 that it has acquired Preventice Solutions Inc. to provide ambulatory cardiac monitors (including short- and long-term Holter monitors), cardiac event monitors, and MCT.• In order to increase the production of AEDs for cardiac monitoring and provide related services and accessories, ZOLL Medical Corporation announced in August 2019 that it has acquired Cardiac Science Corporation.Key Companies Profiled• Medtronic plc,• Abbott Laboratories,• Boston Scientific Corporation,• GE Healthcare,• iRhythm Technologies Inc,• Biotronik, Schiller,• Medicomp Inc.,• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,• Applied Cardiac System,• MicroPortAdvantage Healthcare Insights to Outpace Competitors! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-devices Key Market Segments Covered in the Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Industry ResearchBy Product:• ECG Devices• Holter Monitors• Event Monitors• Implantable Loop Recorders• Mobile Cardiac TelemetryBy End User:• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Specialty Clinics• Cardiac Care Centers• Home Care SettingBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia• Oceania• The Middle East and Africa (MEA)Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market - Trends & Forecast 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cardiac-ultrasound-systems-market Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market Analysis – Trends & Forecast 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cardiac-bio-marker-diagnostic-test-market Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Insights – Trends & Forecast 2024-2034:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. Contact UsFuture Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

