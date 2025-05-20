Gatsby Games FZCo Establishes Headquarters in Dubai's DMCC Gaming Centre

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatsby Games FZCo, an innovative video game development studio known for its cross-platform IPs and creative storytelling, has officially relocated its global headquarters from Toronto to Dubai, marking a new chapter in the company’s expansion into the MENA region.

CEO Joey Caturay and COO Corey Kovnats visited the company’s new offices this week inside the stunning DMCC Uptown Tower, home to the DMCC Gaming Centre. The executives were welcomed by Khalid Omran, DMCC Ecosystem Representative – Gaming Centre.

“We’re over-the-moon to call the DMCC home,” said Joey Caturay, Founder and CEO of Gatsby Games. “The DMCC Gaming Centre is more than just a cool space—it’s an incredible ecosystem for game developers. And, perhaps as importantly, as a coffee fanatic, I am ecstatic that the DMCC Gaming Centre has the best coffee in the world, the commodity that powers video game production across the globe.”

The decision to relocate underscores Gatsby Games’ commitment to becoming a leader in the global gaming industry while tapping into the UAE’s fast-growing interactive media landscape. With DMCC offering unparalleled access to international markets, investors, and a thriving creative community, the company plans to accelerate the development and release of its flagship title the “War of Art”.

Corey Kovnats, COO, added, “This is a game-changer for us. The DMCC team has cultivated an environment where developers like us can thrive, scale, and create truly world-class content.”

About Gatsby Games FZCo

Gatsby Games FZCo is a Dubai-based game studio pioneering the future of immersive entertainment through emerging technologies. Its flagship title, WOA: War of Art, is the first game that uses a gold-backed stablecoin, Gatsby Gold, for in-game trade, Gatsby is redefining how players buy, sell, and own digital assets.

For more information, visit www.playgatsbygames.com

Media Contact:

press@playgatsbygames.com

Gatsby Games FZCo

DMCC Uptown Tower, Dubai, UAE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ac3df1b-3d21-4353-9a59-8449db862775

