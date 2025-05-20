env0 Names New Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

Announces Industry-Leading Platform Capabilities and Enterprise-Grade Pricing to Support Scaling Customer Base

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- env0 , a leading infrastructure management platform, today announced a major company milestone with a new CEO appointment, expanded executive leadership team, and product and pricing updates aligned to the needs of its growing global enterprise customer base.Co-founder Ohad Maislish will transition to a new role as a member of env0’s Board of Directors, where he will continue to guide the company’s long-term vision and strategic direction. The Board, including Maislish, has unanimously appointed industry veteran Steve Corndell as CEO to lead env0 into its next phase of growth. Having most recently served executive roles at both IBM and Turbonomic (acquired by IBM (NYSE: IBM) in 2021 for $2 billion), Corndell brings deep leadership experience scaling cloud-native platforms for enterprise customers and will focus on expanding env0’s market presence and revenue growth."env0 has become a critical platform for some of the world’s most sophisticated cloud teams, including a rapidly growing number of the Fortune 500 and Cloud 100,” said Corndell. “As organizations scale their increasingly complex, heterogenous infrastructure, they need a trusted partner to help them move fast, stay secure, and operate with full visibility. env0 is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation.”To support this next chapter, Corndell has named a seasoned leadership team:● David Kopans, Chief Financial Officer—Kopans, a two-time public-company CFO and serial entrepreneur, has steered multiple ventures through their formative growth stages. Holder of seven technology patents, he pairs inventive insight with disciplined financial leadership to build high-performing teams, drive operational excellence, and turn innovation into market wins.● Chris Graham, Chief Marketing Officer—Graham brings deep marketing experience from IBM where he led global demand strategy across Automation, Security, and Sustainability Software. A known team builder, he was previously VP of Demand Generation at Turbonomic, scaling digital, field, and corporate marketing from $13 million to over $200 million in ARR.● Yaron Yarimi, Director of Research & Development, Head of Tel Aviv Center—Yarimi is employee number three at env0 and formerly a customer-facing engineer at Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT). With more than a decade in DevOps, he offers deep expertise in cloud-native infrastructures, automation frameworks and modern technology stacks—championing robust, scalable solutions from prototyping through production.● Maya Aquadro, Vice President of Customer Success—Aquadro is a tenured customer-centric strategist having held various leadership roles at MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Onshape (acquired by PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) for $470 million), and LevelUp (acquired by Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) for $390 million). She brings a customer-first mindset and a proven ability to partner across product, sales, and engineering teams—ensuring customer outcomes are aligned with company growth.● Luis da Silva Rodrigues, Vice President of Sales—Da Silva joined env0 in 2024 from previous sales leadership roles at IBM and Turbonomic, bringing deep technical expertise in hybrid infrastructure, IaC governance, and cloud automation. He has built global, high-performing teams and helps enterprises modernize infrastructure with control and compliance.This new team brings together proven leaders in cloud platforms, enterprise software, and developer tooling to advance env0’s mission: delivering the most comprehensive platform for end-to-end infrastructure management in the cloud as code era.Expanded Platform Capabilities for the EnterpriseThe announcement comes on the heels of major enhancements to the env0 platform. Earlier this year, env0 introduced Cloud Analyst, an embedded AI agent that provides visibility and operational intelligence for deep insights across enterprise cloud infrastructure at a massive scale. Now, env0 is introducing the industry’s most advanced drift detection, analysis, and remediation features—offering complete visibility and control for teams managing large-scale infrastructure.These new capabilities, along with enhancements to existing automation, governance, and self-service features for cloud deployment, make env0 the most complete platform for managing infrastructure provisioning with Infrastructure as Code frameworks like Terraform, OpenTofu , and more.More details on new features: https://www.env0.com/resources/new-features New Pricing and Packaging to Match Enterprise NeedsIn response to increased demand from Fortune 1000 organizations, env0 also unveiled a new pricing and packaging model designed for scale, predictability, and flexibility. The updated plans align with how large teams structure their infrastructure and budgets, offering more ways to deploy env0 across projects, teams, and clouds—without worrying about hidden costs or usage ceilings.More on new pricing: https://www.env0.com/pricing About env0env0 delivers a cloud acceleration platform that enables enterprises to standardize, automate, and optimize heterogeneous cloud deployments at massive scale to accelerate time to market by up to 10x. With advanced automation and built-in guardrails for security, compliance, reliability, and cost, env0 gives organizations full control over their cloud deployments.Supporting frameworks like OpenTofu, Terraform, Terragrunt, CloudFormation, Pulumi, and Kubernetes, along with broad ecosystem integrations, env0 is trusted by companies such as Broadcom, PayPal, MongoDB, Paramount, Visa, and Western Union to streamline infrastructure operations and accelerate innovation.To learn more, visit https://www.env0.com

