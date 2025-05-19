Commissioner James Brown and the Board of Land Commissioners Approve $12 Million in New Revenue to Benefit State Schools at May Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana – At its regular May meeting, the Montana Board of Land Commissioners approved an estimated $12 million in new revenues to support Montana’s public schools and other state trust land beneficiaries.

“Today’s project approvals are a testament to the careful stewardship of Montana’s natural resources and our unwavering focus on supporting Montana’s students,” said Commissioner Brown. “These revenues will directly fund classrooms, infrastructure, and educational opportunities across our state, ensuring that Montana’s children have the resources they need to succeed.”

Meeting Highlights

Timber Sales: The Land Board authorized five timber sales across Missoula, Lincoln, Mineral, and Flathead counties. These sales include Balding Bear, Chopax, Four Score, Starvation, and Swift Stryke, which are projected to generate more than $1.2 million for the Common Schools and other trust beneficiaries. The projects are designed to promote healthy forests, reduce wildfire risk, and support local economies, while addressing public and tribal input on cultural and environmental concerns.

Oil and Gas Communitization Agreements: The Board approved agreements for several Bakken Formation wells in Roosevelt and Richland counties, including the Kai Wells and Storvik wells. These agreements are expected to provide $10.6 million in royalties to the Common Schools and Public Land Trusts, reflecting the state's significant mineral ownership in these productive units.

Easement Revenues: The Board approved multiple easement applications for infrastructure projects, including fiber optic cables, water pipelines, and highway improvements, across Custer, Fallon, Flathead, Golden Valley, Lewis & Clark, McCone, Rosebud, and Teton counties. These easements will generate $191,000 in revenue for trust beneficiaries while expanding essential services and connectivity for Montana communities.

The Land Board’s decisions incorporated extensive public and stakeholder feedback, including input from tribal representatives, environmental organizations, local residents, and state agencies. All projects underwent a level of environmental review and coordination with relevant agencies to ensure responsible resource management and protection of cultural and natural resources.

The Montana Board of Land Commissioners oversees the management of more than five million acres of state trust land. Revenues generated from these lands are constitutionally dedicated to supporting public education and other trust beneficiaries throughout Montana.

For more information, visit our website at www.csimt.gov/land-board.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

