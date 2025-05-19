Jefferson Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking Two Victims in Texas

A federal jury in the Eastern District of Texas convicted Corey Lamar Johnson, 42, of Jefferson, Texas, today on two counts of sex trafficking and related charges for his conduct in trafficking multiple young women in several states, compelling the victims to engage in commercial sex through acts and threats of physical and psychological harm. Specifically, the jury convicted Johnson of two counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation, three counts of interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit interstate travel in aid of racketeering. Johnson’s co-defendants, Jessica Smith, 38, and Rachel Walker, 31, previously pleaded guilty respectively to conspiracy to commit interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution sex trafficking.

“The defendant used violence and threats of violence to compel his victims to engage in commercial sex for his profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There is no place in a civilized society for the defendant’s inhumane conduct, and the Justice Department is committed to punishing human trafficking and achieving justice for its victims.”

“Congratulations to the team who brought Corey Johnson to a well-deserved appointment with justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin Jr. for the Eastern District of Texas. “For far too long, the defendant treated vulnerable, young women in ways no person should ever be treated, but today justice was served. There is no more important work for the U.S. Attorney’s Office than to rescue the oppressed and protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Evidence at trial showed that Johnson recruited young and vulnerable women through alluring posts online of his supposedly extravagant lifestyle. Johnson promised the victims he recruited that they, too, could achieve such a lifestyle. Once recruited, however, Johnson had the victims engage in commercial sex acts, and when the victims wanted to leave Johnson, he turned violent, using threats, physical force, brandishing his firearms, and bragging about having “beat” a murder charge, all to keep the victims engaging in commercial sex for his profit.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Johnson faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel Kummerfeld and Robert Wells for the Eastern District of Texas, and Trial Attorney Slava Kuperstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.