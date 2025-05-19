UPDATE -- ClassOne Technology and IBM Research Jointly Developing Non-NMP Solvent Processing for Semiconductor Manufacturing

KALISPELL, Mont., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with IBM Research focused on wet processing for advanced packaging. The two companies will leverage their respective semiconductor chemistry expertise to create innovative solvent solutions for a range of advanced semiconductor and packaging process applications.

The focus of the joint project will be to develop best known methods (BKMs) for non-NMP solvent processing in manufacturing IBM semiconductor devices. NMP, or N-Methylpyrrolidone, is a chemical compound long used in a variety of industries, including semiconductor fabrication, for removal of surface materials.

ClassOne has been a strategic supplier to IBM since 2014, developing technologies in electroplating, metal lift-off (MLO) and wet cleaning processes, and subsequently expanding to advanced packaging applications.

ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos noted, “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in developing alternatives for advanced semiconductor processing. Combining our flexible wafer-processing platform and seasoned team with IBM’s extensive research experience and resources will result in novel solutions that we look forward to sharing throughout our industry.”

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully automated wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, visit classone.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn and X.

