The Rebuilding the Village Conference Brought Hundreds of Community Members Together to Rebuild, Transform and Thrive

Held May 16, 2025, the 18th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference brought together leaders and changemakers for a day of transformation, collaboration and impact.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 16, hundreds of attendees from across the nation gathered Friday at the CHI Health Center and Hilton Omaha Downtown for the 18th Annual Rebuilding the Building Conference, hosted by the Empowerment Network, to engage in strategic planning and explore actionable steps toward personal and professional development.

From visionary keynotes to grassroots strategy sessions, participants explored topics ranging from alternative funding, revitalization and literacy to tech innovation and financial growth. Attendees heard dynamic presentations from leaders including Kristi Williams, founder of Black History Saturdays, who reminded us of our shared history and collective strength and Thelma French, president and CEO of Total Community Action, who challenged participants to address the systemic roots of poverty. During the luncheon panel, attendees gained insight into the economic power behind rebuilding historically Black communities.

“This year’s Rebuilding the Village Conference exceeded all expectations,” said Jonathan Chapman, vice president, Community Collaboratives, Empowerment Network. “We were energized by an incredible lineup of speakers who inspired real solutions and collaborative action. From tech innovation to economic revitalization, this conference was a testament to the power of community when we come together with purpose.”

The event also featured the Revive Omaha Black Business Expo, which showcased dozens of Black-owned businesses and culminated with the national launch of Transformation 2030, a bold and strategic vision to create safe, thriving and economically vibrant communities.

“I'm attending the conference this year because I'm here to learn about how to make our community better for people who look like us,” said Mariah Johnson, community organizer, I Be Black Girl. “I want to make sure Omaha is thriving and growing. As a part of the village over at I Be Black Girl, I just want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to be a good member of my community.”

Generating $1.7 million in economic impact for the Greater Omaha area, the 2024 conference’s effect was far reaching. This year’s conference proved to be equally impactful.

This year’s conference was supported by local sponsors including American National Bank, CHI Health, Carver Legacy City, Hayes & Associates, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Omaha Economic Development Corporation, Omaha Police Department, PPRP Innovations and partners like The Lakin Foundation, Revive, the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Alliance and Weitz.

As an MBK Model Community, Empowerment Network works to build a safer environment for all residents by increasing educational and career success and reducing violent crime. The My Brother's Keeper Alliance leads a cross-sector national call-to-action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

To learn more about the Empowerment Network and upcoming initiatives, visit www.empoweromaha.com and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/EmpowermentNetwork.



About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

