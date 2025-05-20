The Sunflower Festival Returns to The Earl Farm August 1-3 Blending Nature, Entertainment, and Purpose

Official 2025 Sunflower Poster The magic in the middle of the field Capture yourself in the midst of Sunflowers

A vibrant weekend of sunflowers, live music, family fun, and giving back—supporting local food pantries with every ticket sold

I aim to raise funds for healthy beef protein to support families in need and give as many people as possible the chance to experience what it feels like to be immersed in a field of sunflowers.” — Brent Earl

HOWELL, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After four years of waiting, both the sunflowers and the Earl Farm Foundation Sunflower Festival are finally back, promising a spectacular summercelebration. From August 1 through August 3, 2025, guests are invited to gather once again in the heart of Howell’s 60-acre sunflower fields for a weekend of music, nature, family fun, and charitable impact.This ticketed event, marks the first Sunflower Festival since 2021, and organizers are planning a powerful weekend that blends nature, entertainment, and purpose. All proceeds from the festival support the Earl Farm Foundation’s mission to provide healthy ground beef protein to local food pantries. Since 2009, the Foundation has donated 94 cows—equivalent to over 44,000 pounds of beef—to families in need across the community.“We’re thrilled to bring the festival back, and even more excited about the impact it will have,” said Brent Earl, Founder of the Earl Farm Foundation. “I want to accomplish two things at this year’s Sunflower Festival—one, raise as much funding as possible to convert into healthy beef protein for our families in need throughout the year, and two, have as many people as possible experience what it feels like to be immersed in a field of sunflowers.”Festival Highlights:• Sunflower Field Concert – Friday, August 1 (6–10 PM):Featuring live performances by Olivia Dear, Jason Harper, and The Fox & The Fiddle. Sponsored by the Ted & Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation• The Really Big Show – Saturday, August 2 (5–10 PM):Tim Wise, former host of Let’s Make a Deal Live, will host the crowd-favorite; Keep It or Trade It $50,000 game show, along with magic, comedy, and The Austin Scott Band.• Family Day – Sunday, August 3 (Noon–5 PM):A family sunflower experience of walking in the sunflowers with picture taking opportunities.• Daily Fitness Classes & Sunrise and Sunset Yoga in the sunflower field:Led by MI Fitness Community, with all proceeds supporting the Earl Farm Foundation.• Barn Art Gallery: The Earl Farm hay barn will be turned into an art gallery by showcasing local artists. On display will be a special painting just for this event by Susan Pominville, Founder of Art Doing Good.• Sunflower Field Walking Trail and Local Food Trucks available all weekend.• Pre-purchased tickets are required for all events. For tickets, go to www.EarlFarm.com About the Earl Farm FoundationThe Earl Farm Foundation is a family-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing food insecurity by donating USDA-certified ground beef to local food pantries. In 2023 alone, the Foundation donated more than 10,000 pounds of ground beef. The Foundation’s 2025 goal is to reduce the growing protein gap by supplying 15,000 pounds of beef annually requiring over $90,000 in funding. A donation of approximately $3,000 covers one cow and processing, yielding 500 one-pound packages of beef for local families. Together, we can make a difference.Learn MoreTo purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or donate, visit www.EarlFarm.com

