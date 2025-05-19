Veterans’ Writing Group to Celebrate the Publication of Its 5th Book

A Seat at the Table's front cover

The launch of A Seat at the Table will take place on Friday, May 23rd

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego, Inc. (VWG) will host a party in celebration of the publication of A Seat at the Table: Stories and Poems by Veterans. The event will take place at Veterans Association of North County (VANC) on May 23rd, 2025, from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM. VANC is located at 1617 Mission Avenue in Oceanside, California 92058.A Seat at the Table is the fifth collection of veteran-authored pieces that VWG has published in the last ten years. As the president of VWG, Garry Garretson, summarizes in the book’s Introduction, VWG’s “first four books contain over 150 stories and poems written by one hundred authors who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the War on Terror, and other conflicts and peace-keeping efforts as members of America’s armed forces. Those anthologies also include pieces written by military family members. Our writers, along with other supporters, have helped to raise funds to donate over 4,000 copies of our books to veterans, military associations, and military bases. Our books are in the Library of Congress, and in the libraries of the USS Midway and the USS Tripoli. . .“Why do we write? Because we are naturally good at it? Because writing is therapeutic? To leave a legacy? For the artistic expression? There are a hundred reasons to author [a] story. . . . All of us, whether experienced or beginners, contribute to the creation of a collective work that is greater than the sum of its parts. This book stands as a statement about the strength of [Veterans' Writing Group], a testament to the power of collaboration, and the beauty that emerges when talented minds come together.”VWG invites one and all to join us on the occasion of the launch of A Seat at the Table: Stories and Poems by Veterans. Refreshments, including wine, will be served.

