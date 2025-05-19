All Eyes on Preslie Ross: A Nationwide Supermodel Calls Florida Home and Prepares to Compete for Miss Florida USA

Orlando, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Miss Florida USA pageant, all eyes are on Preslie Ross, a 23-year-old supermodel who is poised to make a significant impact on the stage. Originally from the picturesque mountains of North Carolina, Preslie has transformed her insecurities into strengths, embracing her unique stature as she prepares to compete against 72 talented contestants at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando on May 24 and 25.



Growing up, Preslie faced her fair share of challenges. Standing taller than her peers, she was often bullied for her striking features and imposing height, which left her grappling with insecurities. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery, learning to celebrate her beauty and individuality. Once shy about her height, Preslie now confidently utilizes it as her secret weapon in the fiercely competitive beauty industry.



In 2021, Preslie's modeling career took off when she attended a talent search featuring over 1,200 aspiring models. Walking the runway in front of leading modeling agencies, she quickly caught the eye of talent scouts, becoming one of only four individuals to secure a contract. Signing with Wilhelmina Models in New York City, she spent over a year walking in top fashion shows and collaborating with elite brands. In late 2022, she made the strategic move to South Florida, signing with CGM and gracing the runways of Miami Swim Week and working with renowned names like Ritz Carlton, Conair, and YSL Beauty.



Today, Preslie is not just a model; she is a rising star with representation across multiple major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas. Her aspirations are limitless, as she sets her sights on achieving international fame.



What truly sets Preslie apart is her passion for pageantry. "Pageantry gives a platform and a voice that modeling never will," she explains. "In the modeling industry, I'm hired for my beauty and ability to sell a product. But pageantry allows me to use my voice to raise awareness around beauty standards—a mission I call 'Beauty with Purpose.'"



Having grown up in a small town where heavy makeup was the norm, Preslie found herself losing touch with her true self. Now, she teaches classes on natural makeup and self-acceptance, encouraging young girls to feel confident in their own skin. "It's about knowing when to glam up but not relying on it every day. I've learned that the best models often go makeup-free, prioritizing healthy skin and self-love," she shares passionately.



As she prepares for the Miss Florida USA competition, Preslie is determined to redefine what pageantry means. "Many people misconceive pageantry as just a beauty contest. It's so much more than that. It fosters a sisterhood, a bond among women that is hard to find elsewhere. Through this journey, I've realized that the process of preparing is far greater than the crown itself."



With top coaches, designers, makeup artists, and even fellow pageant owners keeping a close watch on her potential, Preslie has become a formidable contender for the coveted title of Miss Florida USA. Her strategy? To be unapologetically herself and showcase her modeling prowess on stage.



As the pageant approaches, the buzz surrounding Preslie Ross continues to grow, and the excitement is palpable. With her unwavering determination and inspiring message, she is not only a top prospect to become the next Miss Florida USA but also a strong contender for the Miss USA title, potentially taking the Miss Universe stage by storm.



For more information on Preslie's journey and to support her at the pageant, visit PreslieRossModel.com and for tickets, head over to MissFLUSA.com. The world is watching, and the future looks bright for this remarkable young woman.



