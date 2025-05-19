Open House: Moccasin Point Public Water Access on Lake Vermillion to receive extensive upgrades (published May 19, 2025)

The DNR invites the public to an open house to learn more about this exciting project.

The DNR invites the public to an open house to share and gather information about extensive upgrades planned for Moccasin Point Public Water Access on Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minn. Construction is slated to begin after the 2025 boating season.

This project is funded by Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences), a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose.

Open House Information:

Where: Herb Lamppa Civic Center, 402 Pine St., Tower, MN

When: Wednesday, June 18, 2025 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Who: DNR staff will be available to share site plans and timelines, discuss construction-related closures and parking alternatives, and answer questions.

Project priorities include:

Optimizing the parking opportunities on the site, including more clearly identifying all spaces and delineating ADA-accessible spaces for vehicle-trailer combinations and single vehicles.

Managing stormwater and stabilizing the shoreline to protect water quality.

Adding facilities for watercraft inspection to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Adding new, redesigned boat ramps and boarding docks to improve traffic flow and safety.

Adding a barge-loading ramp and space for transferring equipment and materials to and from barges.

Replacing the concrete loading pier for transferring supplies and equipment from vehicles to boats.

Adding mooring docks for short-term boat parking.

Tentative design and construction timeline:

July 2025: Complete final design and review

August 2025: Bidding

October 2025 - September 2026: Construction

Barge operations, short-term boat mooring and overnight parking will continue to be allowed at the upgraded access, to the extent these activities are consistent with Minnesota rules and statutes. To see the draft site plan, get more information and stay up-to-date on the project’s progress, visit the construction updates webpage.