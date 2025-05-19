Be BearWise this summer while recreating outdoors (published May 19, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors to be aware of bears and learn how to prevent conflicts with bears.

Minnesota is bear country. People can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to be encountered. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that typically avoid human contact for their own safety; however, it’s important to be proactive to prevent human-bear conflicts.

“Coexistence with bears is completely doable with a few easy actions anyone can take,” said Andrew Tri, bear project leader. “The actions boil down to not surprising bears and making sure to secure things that bears will seek out as food.”

When recreating in bear country, people should follow these six outdoor BearWise Basics:

Stay alert and stay together when hiking. Pay attention to your surroundings and keep kids within sight or close by.

Leave no trash or food scraps. Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill.

Keep dogs leashed. Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble.

Camp safely. Do not store food, trash, or toiletries in your tent. Store these items in a bear-resistant container or locked out of sight in a hard sided vehicle.

If you encounter a black bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell “Hey Bear” until it leaves. Always stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it. It is not a bear repellent so don’t spray your belongings with it.

Learn more about how to safely recreate in Minnesota on the DNR bear safety webpage and at BearWise.