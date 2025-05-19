FTC Adds Defendants in Case Against Growth Cave Scam

The Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended complaint in its case against the Growth Cave business opportunity and credit repair scam. The amendment adds two defendants based on information the FTC learned after the original filing.

The amended complaint names LLT Research as a new defendant in the case, alleging that the company served as the corporate structure behind the operation’s PassiveApps product, which defendant Lucas Lee-Tyson started selling in 2024. The amended complaint also adds as a relief defendant Friendly Solar, Inc., an alleged shell company for one of the individual defendant’s earnings that provided no services in exchange for the assets it received.

The FTC sued Growth Cave in February 2025, alleging that the operation and its owners and officers had taken nearly $50 million from consumers using false promises of significant income. A federal court issued a temporary restraining order freezing the defendants’ funds and halting its operations while the case continues.

According to the complaint, the Growth Cave scam has operated numerous business opportunities, all of which have regularly failed to deliver on the income they promised consumers while costing those consumers thousands of dollars to purchase.

The Commission vote authorizing the staff to file the amended complaint was 3-0. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

NOTE: The Commission files a complaint when it has “reason to believe” that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law and it appears to the Commission that a proceeding is in the public interest. The case will be decided by the court.

The staff attorneys on this matter are Maris Snell and Adrienne Jenkins of the FTC’s East Central Region and Miles Freeman of the FTC’s Western Region Los Angeles.