Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. May 23, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. ("Ultra Clean" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCTT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ultra Clean investors have until May 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The class action lawsuit against Ultra Clean alleges that the company and certain of its executives made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose key information during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint asserts that:

(i) the defendants created a false impression that they had reliable information about the demand for Ultra Clean's products and services in the domestic Chinese market; and

(ii) in reality, Ultra Clean's optimistic reports regarding significant growth and increased earnings potential did not account for the weakening demand caused by issues faced by one of Ultra Clean's major customers, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, especially considering the volatility in the semiconductor industry.

The lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that the company was experiencing "demand softness" in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. Following this disclosure, Ultra Clean's stock price fell by more than 28%, according to the complaint.

