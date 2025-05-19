ASP Isotopes Inc. to Host Investor Webcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that the Company will host an investor webcast starting at 8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The webcast can be accessed here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AsxKWwYmTN6zi4rd_e-9ow

An archived recording will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aspisotopes.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Contacts

Jason Assad – Investor relations

Email: Jassad@aspisotopes.com

Telephone: 561-709-3043

