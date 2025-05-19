Castle Rock Welcomes Birch Grove Immigration, Founded by Attorney Jared White

“Visas para Abuelitas” Helps Mexican Grandparents Reunite with Grandchildren in the U.S.

I started Birch Grove Immigration to build more than a law firm—I wanted to create a place where people feel seen, heard, and supported during some of the most important moments of their lives.” — Jared White

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birch Grove Immigration, a new and community-focused immigration law firm, is proud to open its doors in Castle Rock, Colorado. Founded by experienced immigration attorney Jared White, the firm is dedicated to providing compassionate, accessible legal support for individuals and families navigating the U.S. immigration system.

Jared White, a seasoned attorney and long-time advocate for immigrant communities, created Birch Grove Immigration with a mission to serve clients with both professional excellence and personal care. His work is guided by a deep belief in the power of family unity and the importance of giving back to the community.

One of Jared’s signature initiatives is "Visas para Abuelitas", a unique program he developed to help Mexican grandparents obtain visitor visas to reunite with their grandchildren in the United States. The program has already touched the lives of many families and reflects Jared’s commitment to strengthening family bonds across borders.

In addition to his legal work, Jared is a familiar face in the greater Denver area, regularly volunteering his time, and partnering with local organizations like “Migrant Heroes Come First”, and host immigration education events. His leadership style combines legal skill with heartfelt community service. “I started Birch Grove Immigration to build more than a law firm—I wanted to create a place where people feel seen, heard, and supported during some of the most important moments of their lives,” said White.

For more information about Birch Grove Immigration or to schedule a consultation with Attorney Jared White, please visit www.birchgroveimmigration.com or call (720) 713-7093.

About Birch Grove Immigration

Founded by attorney Jared White and Nick Bjorklund, Birch Grove Immigration is based in Castle Rock, Colorado, and focuses on family-based immigration, visas, and humanitarian relief. The firm is built on a foundation of integrity, service, and a strong commitment to community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.