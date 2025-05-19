Dr. Mathew Knowles to Be Honored with the National Speakers Association’s Prestigious 2025 Master of Influence Award

National Speakers Association Honoree Mathew Knowles

Award to Be Presented on July 28 at the NSA INFLUENCE Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mathew Knowles , internationally acclaimed music executive, branding strategist, entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker, will be honored with The National Speakers Association (NSA) 2025 Master of Influence Award — NSA’s highest and most prestigious accolade. The award will be formally presented during the NSA INFLUENCE Conference on July 28, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona.Best known as the architect behind global superstars like Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Solange, and for his groundbreaking work with Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, The O’Jays and numerous other iconic artists, Dr. Knowles has built an unparalleled legacy of leadership, impact, and global influence. His career spans music, business, education, and social advocacy, with billions in revenue generated and partnerships with brands such as Pepsi, L’Oréal, and American Express.Following the award presentation, Dr. Knowles will take the stage for an exclusive 30-minute Fireside Chat with NSA Board Chair Meridith Elliott Powell (CSP, CPAE), offering attendees insight into his journey, lessons in leadership, and the power of storytelling to drive transformation.The Master of Influence Award honors individuals whose influence transcends the speaking profession, who Uplift Humanity, Elevate Excellence, Honorable Innovation, Intentional Language, and Abundant Generosity, leaving a lasting imprint on audiences, industries, and the world. Past recipients include Art Linkletter, Og Mandino, Zig Ziglar, Deepak Chopra, Immaculée Ilibagiza, and John Maxwell.Dr. Knowles continues to blaze trails as an educator, cancer awareness advocate, and global speaker. His influence spans generations, proving that vision, voice, and values can shape the world.About Dr. Mathew KnowlesDr. Mathew Knowles is an acclaimed speaker, business strategist, and cultural icon with a proven track record of shaping global success stories. As the visionary behind Destiny’s Child and the early careers of Beyoncé and Solange, in addition to Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire and The O’Jays, he has generated over billions in sales, developed partnerships with leading brands like Pepsi, L’Oréal, and American Express, and built a legacy of leadership across music, business, and education.Named a LinkedIn Top Voice, Dr. Knowles is a powerful communicator known for delivering transformative insights on topics including sales leadership, brand development, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity. He has spoken to audiences around the world — from Fortune 500 boardrooms to international conferences — and currently teaches at Pepperdine University and the London College of Contemporary Music.Beyond the stage, he is a passionate health advocate, survivor of male breast cancer and serves as a Board Member and Global Ambassador for ZERO Prostate Cancer.To learn more or book Dr. Knowles for your next event, visit www.mathewknowles.com About NSAThe National Speakers Association(NSA) is the premier organization for professional speakers. Since 1973, NSA has supported thousands of thought leaders, trainers, educators, authors, and consultants with resources, education, and community to elevate their impact through speaking.Learn more or to attend, visit; www.NSAspeaker.org

Mathew Knowles Sizzle Reel

