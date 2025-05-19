Aether Holdings to Present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 22nd

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Date: May 22nd, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AfmnLxICTqmjEvoSG9-MMQ

Frank Cid, VP of Business Development at Aether Holdings, will present the Company’s strategic vision, highlighting the recent launch of Alpha Edge Media, its digital-first content arm focused on expanding subscriber engagement through targeted newsletters and proprietary market insights.



“We are excited to showcase Aether at the Aegis Virtual Conference following our recent initial public offering,” said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether Holdings. “This is a key moment to share how we’re scaling subscriber engagement through Alpha Edge Media, our content engine designed to grow a data-rich investor audience. By connecting media, behavior, and analytics, we’re creating a self-learning system that delivers smarter, faster insights and positions us to lead the next wave of fintech innovation."

About Aether Holdings, Inc.



Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidence-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at https://helloaether.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the launch and business plan for Alpha Edge Media as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether’s ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings; (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers and convert free users to paying subscribers; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Aether Holdings, Inc. Contact

Nicolas Lin, CEO

(347) 363-0886

ir@helloaether.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President, Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

(347)-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@helloaether.com

