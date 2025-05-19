Extraordinary Teens Honored at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Annual “Southwest Youth of the Year” Celebration

Boys & Girls Club Candidates from across the Southwest region participated in a chance to earn a $20,000 scholarship; Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones awarded for dedication to youth and sports

ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation’s leading youth-serving organizations, hosted its annual “Southwest Youth of the Year” celebration, honoring extraordinary teens for their achievements in leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to health and well-being.

This year’s event was held in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, 2025. It brought together 14 Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year candidates from the Southwest region who exemplify tenacity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to community impact.

Emceed by Emmy-nominated host of Good Morning Texas, Amy Vanderoef, the event included several notable attendees, including Karen Ideno, Boys & Girls Clubs’ Southwest Regional Chair, who recently retired from Toyota. The celebration kicked off with a reception, followed by speakers, a dinner, and special performances. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed:

A performance from the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue

A performance by Club youth, Montgomery, from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, and blue carpet appearances by Club youth from Boys & Girls Club of Collin County among others

Empowering speeches from fourteen representatives to share their personal Club stories

A scholarship awarded to the 2025-26 Southwest Youth of the Year, Ximena from Boys & Girls Club of McAllen (Texas) and 2025-26 Southwest Military Youth of the Year, Summer from Peterson Space Force Base (Colorado).

As the newly named Southwest Youth of the Year and a member of Boys & Girls Club of McAllen for nine years, Ximena has taken on many leadership roles within her Club, including Vice President of Junior Staff, President of her Keystone Club and President of her Club’s TLC (Think Learn Change) group. In school, she’s Vice President of the National Honor Society and a student athlete in track and field, volleyball, and soccer. Ximena is passionate about serving and improving her community and she has organized and facilitated service events amounting to 200 hours of community service.

“My Club is where I found a place to belong, a place to study, a place to lead, a place to create change, and a place I’m forever thankful to call my second home,” said Ximena.

Named this year’s Southwest Military Youth of the Year, Summer has been a member of her Boys and Girls Club at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs for 10 years. Within her Club, she serves as Treasurer of Keystone Club and was named Colorado’s Military Youth of the Year in 2024 and 2025. Summer was also a National 4H Conference Delegate, where she presented to the Department of Education on the importance of access to career pathways for success, and she is National Honor Society President. Summer is passionate about mental health, and growing up with Tourette Syndrome has fueled her commitment to personal growth.

"Success is obtained through determination and being true to oneself,” said Summer.

Jerry Jones, owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys and former Club Kid from Boys Club of North Little Rock (Arkansas), was the recipient of the 2025 Champion of the Youth Award for his outstanding support of youth in sports. He was presented the award by Boys & Girls Clubs of America President & CEO, Jim Clark, and former Dallas Cowboys star, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Boys & Girls Club Kid, DeMarcus Ware.

"Some of my most cherished and valuable memories and moments from my youth are from time spent as a Club Kid in North Little Rock,” said Jones. “So much can be learned from sports and building relationships at an early age. That was clearly the case for me with football. Seeing the youth recognized here tonight for their outstanding qualities is also very rewarding. I know first-hand how the Boys and Girls Clubs of America has surely impacted their current accomplishments and can also help their future growth and success.”

"As we gathered to celebrate our Southwest Youth of the Year candidates, we were privileged to recognize these remarkable young leaders who represent the very best of Boys & Girls Clubs," said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "These exceptional young people demonstrate outstanding character, academic excellence, and dedication to service, which underscores what's possible when young people are given the support, opportunities, and encouragement to reach their full potential.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025 Youth of the Year program will culminate with the naming of the 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year during a celebration event on September 18 in Los Angeles.

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program for Club teens. As the highest honor a Club member can receive, the National Youth of the Year represents Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the voices of over 4 million Club youth it serves. For more than 75 years, the Youth of the Year program has recognized young people for their outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America, its programs, and partners, visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Youth of the Year

The Youth of the Year program is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition initiative. It celebrates outstanding teens who are committed to leadership, service, and academic excellence. Each year, Boys & Girls Club members across the country participate in local, state, and regional Youth of the Year events, culminating in the selection of the National Youth of the Year. As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Kohl’s, through Kohl’s Cares, empowers Boys & Girls Clubs through staff training in trauma-informed care and curriculum updates that support youth mental health and wellbeing within the Youth of the Year program.

