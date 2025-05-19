BitMine Launches Bitcoin Treasury Advisory Practice and Enters into $4M Transaction with First BTC Treasury Advisory Client

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: BMNRD) today announced the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury Advisory Practice, alongside a $4 million strategic transaction with a U.S. exchange-listed company. BitMine is offering "Mining as a Service," or MaaS, to the strategic partner and plans to offer MaaS to companies that own Bitcoin and wish to add Bitcoin denominated revenue, in addition to Bitcoin, as a core treasury holding.

Upon closing of the strategic agreement, BitMine will lease 3,000 Bitcoin ASIC miners to the client through December 30, 2025, for $3.2 million, with $1.6 million paid upfront. The client has also engaged BitMine for an $800,000 consulting agreement for one year, focused on Bitcoin Mining-as-a-Service and Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

This marks the first client for BitMine’s new advisory business, which supports public companies with Bitcoin-based revenue strategies, GAAP accounting insights, custody solutions, and BTC/USD hedging.

“Currently, there are almost 100 public companies that have adopted Bitcoin as a treasury holding. We expect this number to grow in the future. As more companies adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies, the need for infrastructure, revenue generation, and expert guidance grows along with it,” said Jonathan Bates, CEO of BitMine. “This single transaction is greater than our entire 2024 fiscal year revenue, and we feel there is an opportunity to acquire more clients in the near future as interest in Bitcoin ownership grows."

BitMine is a Bitcoin Network Company, with a focus on Bitcoin mining, Synthetic Bitcoin Mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.

