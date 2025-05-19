AEON Biopharma to Present at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference 2025

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that Rob Bancroft, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 21st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 am ET.

Please register here to attend the conference on Wednesday, May 21st.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

