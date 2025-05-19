Submit Release
Assertio to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that Brendan O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase, taking place Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Mr. O’Grady’s fireside chat will be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. ET. To join the event, please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jB1HgKLvQFmUfC6VBT11mw#/registration, or visit the Events & Presentations page at the Company’s investor relations website, https://investor.assertiotx.com/.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


