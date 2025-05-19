Nimanode Launches First AI Agent Platform on XRP Ledger, Powered by NMA Token Launch

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of AI automation in Web3 has officially arrived with the launch of Nimanode, the first AI agent platform built on the XRP Ledger. Designed to empower creators, DAOs, and enterprises, Nimanode introduces a zero-code builder and AI agent marketplace—marking a major milestone in the evolution of decentralized automation. Coinciding with the platform’s debut is the presale of the $NMA token, unlocking early access to the next wave of intelligent, on-chain agents that generate smart contracts, optimize DeFi strategies, and monitor compliance—all on one of the world’s fastest and most secure blockchains.

The XRP ecosystem is advancing rapidly, as the next wave of Web3 innovation keeps emerging on the faster, smarter, and more efficient blockchain.

At the core of this evolution is Nimanode , pioneering the first AI agent platform built on the XRP Ledger, empowering creators to build and deploy autonomous AI agents that automate smart contracts, and unlock new possibilities in decentralized tech.

With a zero-code builder and a powerful AI agent marketplace, Nimanode is redefining how Web3 projects are launched, scaled, and automated.

As enterprises explore tokenized assets, DeFi infrastructure, and decentralized identity, one thing becomes clear, work done is still manual. Nimanode , is laying the groundwork for a decentralized workforce made of AI agents, each capable of executing smart contracts, optimizing DeFi strategies, and monitoring on-chain compliance. Best news, they are doing it on one of the fastest and secure blockchains available, XRP Ledger.

New Kind of On-Chain Intelligence

Nimanode agents aren’t just simple bots. These agents think, analyze, and execute on-chain tasks ranging from:

Smart Contract Generation: AI that turns plain-English prompts into executable XRPL Hook contracts.

DeFi Yield Optimization: Self-directed agents that shift capital between pools to maximize APY.

Risk Monitoring: Agents that scan wallets and contracts to flag malicious activity in real-time.

Web3 Customer Support: Deployable support agents that run 24/7 across DAO forums, dApps, and more.

RWA Compliance: Regulatory agents that keep tokenized assets aligned with local frameworks.

And all of it can be created from a zero-code interface, allowing creators, DAOs, or institutions to launch an entire automated ecosystem in minutes.

An Ecosystem on XRP Powered By $NMA

The $NMA token powers every layer of the Nimanode ecosystem. With a fixed supply of 200 million, and only 45% allocated to the presale, early participants gain exposure not just to a token but to a new kind of economic engine capped at 90 million $NMA. The utility of $NMA is infused into every layer of their ecosystem to ensure its longevity and use case. Included but not limited to:

Deploying Agents – Lower deployment costs just by holding $NMA

Agent Marketplace – Use $NMA to access discounts on purchasing AI agents

Staking & Yield – Stake $NMA to earn passive rewards

Governance – Voting on ecosystem proposals and upgrades

Final Word: Don’t Miss Out on Nimanode

As Web3 scales into real-world systems, the demand for automation, efficiency, and intelligence grows. The unique proposition of AI and XRPL has seen a rapidly escalating interest from the web3 community, evidenced by surging members and buzz being created on social media and their pages.

Though the AI narrative in crypto has largely revolved around generative content and algorithmic trading, Nimanode expands that vision by building a full-blown infrastructure for AI agents that live, think, and work on-chain.

Be part of the future Nimanode is building

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://nimanode.com

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31f6f964-8a68-4b16-9d3c-9d17a4d5a691

Nimanode Nimanode

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.