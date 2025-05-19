AIDA Country Report on Hungary – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Hungary provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024. It is accompanied by an annex which provides an overview of temporary protection.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the update on 2023 are set out below.

International protection

The “state of crisis due to mass migration” which was initially introduced in 2015 remains in effect nearly a decade later. This quasi-permanent legal framework suspends key provisions of the Asylum Act and continues to authorise pushbacks of migrants from any part of the country, without legal procedures or avenues for appeal. The state of crisis has been used to justify derogations from EU asylum standards.

Asylum procedure

Limited access to asylum: In 2024, only 29 people managed to apply for asylum in Hungary and no recommendation on the approval of entry from the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing was issued in the embassy procedure. The asylum authority continued to issue refusal decisions to people who entered Hungary by regular means and tried to apply for asylum. According to the current legislative framework, they have to submit an intent at the Hungarian embassies in either Belgrade or Kyiv prior to being allowed to apply for asylum in Hungary, despite domestic court judgements that have clearly indicated that an in-merit procedure has to be conducted. At the beginning of 2025, a minor legal amendment allowed applications from some people under detention or compulsory stay. However, the system remains incompatible with EU law.

Reception conditions

Very low occupancy: Reception centres continued to operate at minimal capacity in 2024.

Detention of asylum applicants

Quasi-automatic detention under the Dublin Regulation: The detention of 83 people who were awaiting Dublin transfers in 2024 indicated a pattern of automatic detention without individual assessment.

Content of international protection

Citizenship trends: Although the number of naturalisations remained steady, the number of rejected citizenship applications fell dramatically from 119 in 2023 to 42 in 2024.

Temporary protection

Key temporary protection statistics : At the end of 2024, 39,168 people held temporary protection (TP) in Hungary. In addition, there was a slight increase in the number of registrations in 2024 (8,070). (NB/ Ukrainian-Hungarian dual nationals are excluded from TP statistics but still receive related services).

The full report is available here and the annex on temporary protection is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.