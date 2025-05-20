Blackwell Captive Solutions Partners with Outfox Health to Deliver AI-Powered Benefits Navigation to Captive Members

First-of-its-kind partnership leverages multilingual, mobile-first AI navigation to drive utilization, cut waste, and support diverse workforces.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackwell Captive Solutions, a next-generation group medical stop-loss captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Outfox Health, the generative AI copilot revolutionizing health benefits navigation. Through the partnership, Outfox’s cutting-edge, multilingual navigation tools will enhance member engagement, reduce waste, and improve long-term outcomes for every new employer group joining Blackwell’s captive. According to a study from the Integrated Benefits Institute , the financial and productivity losses from poor health cost U.S. employers a staggering $575 billion annually, underscoring the importance of effective benefits communication and utilization. “Many employees struggle to navigate their benefits and almost half don’t fully understand them. Much of this lost care and cost can be prevented with custom benefits navigation, but it is traditionally very expensive and out of reach for many employers,” said Scott Byrne, President at Blackwell Captive Solutions. “By embedding Outfox into our captive design, we’re giving employees the guidance they need and helping employers contain costs effectively. It’s a strategic move to protect the financial health of the captive while improving real-world outcomes.”Digital-first Communication Drives EngagementIn an era where Gen Z and Millennials—over 50% of today’s workforce—overwhelmingly prefer text, apps, and AI over phone calls, traditional call center models are falling short. Outfox’s mobile-first, multilingual copilot meets members where they are—on their phones, in their language, and on-demand.This is especially vital for employers with diverse, non-English-speaking populations. Spanish-speaking employees face significantly more barriers when navigating the healthcare system. Outfox delivers full translation and equivalent support - ensuring equitable access and smarter healthcare decisions across all populations.A Strategic Move for Both Innovation and ImpactAlready partnered with major U.S. health plans and rapidly expanding, Outfox Health has emerged as a trusted AI navigation partner for organizations looking to improve benefit engagement and cost control. The partnership with Blackwell marks Outfox’s first collaboration in the group medical stop-loss captive space, a natural extension of its platform’s scalability.“Blackwell’s forward-thinking model makes them an ideal partner,” said Beth Ann Lopez, Founder and CEO of Outfox Health. “We’re excited to help their members get more value from their benefits—and support employers in lowering healthcare costs.”To explore how Blackwell’s captive model and Outfox’s AI navigation can support your self-funded strategy, visit www.blackwellcaptive.com or contact us to schedule a strategy session.About Blackwell Captive SolutionsBlackwell is a medical stop-loss group captive focused on bending the healthcare cost curve for mid-sized, self-funded employers. By sharing risk without sacrificing control, Blackwell empowers its members to achieve greater financial stability, transparency, and long-term savings.About Outfox HealthOutfox Health is the generative AI copilot for health benefits navigation. With multilingual support, mobile-first design, and smart provider guidance, Outfox empowers employees to better understand and use their healthcare—saving time, money, and stress for all.

