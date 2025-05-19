Submit Release
American Stroke Association Urges Public to Learn FAST Stroke Warning Signs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age. Despite this, most adults in the U.S. remain unaware of the warning signs. The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, emphasizes that stroke is largely treatable if medical help is sought immediately. Calling 911 at the first sign of symptoms can be the difference between recovery and severe disability.

Dr. Teresita Casanova, a neurologist at HCA Healthcare and American Stroke Association volunteer expert, stresses the urgency of stroke treatment. "If someone is having a stroke, they must get medical attention right away," she said.

Recognizing the symptoms quickly is crucial, and the acronym FAST can help:

F – Face drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech difficulty

T – Time to call 911

The American Stroke Association encourages the public to become familiar with these signs and act swiftly in case of an emergency.

For additional information, please visit https://Stroke.org/StrokeMonth.

American Stroke Association Urges Public to Learn FAST Stroke Warning Signs

