Hire Impact Outsourcing Connects U.S. Organizations with Kenyan Virtual Assistants While Creating Economic Opportunity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Impact Outsourcing, a mission-driven company founded by entrepreneur Brad Brown, is helping U.S.-based businesses, nonprofits, and churches increase their operational capacity while creating meaningful employment opportunities in Kenya. The company specializes in connecting organizations with college-educated virtual assistants who provide administrative support, bookkeeping, social media management, and other essential business services.

Organizations partnering with Hire Impact Outsourcing typically reduce staffing costs by up to 70% while gaining access to reliable, skilled professionals dedicated to their success. The company's relationship-first approach ensures clients are carefully matched with virtual assistants based on specific needs, values, and organizational culture.

“Our mission is twofold: to lighten the workload for U.S. organizations and lift up Kenyan families through the dignity of meaningful work," says Brown, Founder of Hire Impact Outsourcing.

Brown established the company after 17 years of experience leading both a successful U.S. real estate firm and a nonprofit in Kenya. Through his nonprofit, Freedom Global, he employed over 400 people and provided more than 1,230,000 workdays—witnessing firsthand the transformative power of connecting skilled Kenyan professionals with meaningful remote work opportunities.

The company's virtual assistants specialize in a comprehensive range of services including administrative support, bookkeeping, social media management, executive assistance, customer service, and content creation. This breadth of expertise allows client organizations to focus on their core missions while delegating time-consuming operational tasks.

"My VA from Hire Impact saves me 25+ hours every week. I can finally focus on the work I was called to do," reported one U.S. Pastor and Nonprofit Leader who utilizes the service.

Another client, a Small Business Owner, stated: "The quality of the people is unmatched. It's like having a full-time team member who's always a step ahead."

Beyond its business model, Hire Impact Outsourcing maintains a strong social mission. For every full-time virtual assistant hired, the company sponsors a Kenyan girl from an impoverished community to attend Uhuru Girls Academy, providing a home, education, Christian discipleship, and opportunity to the next generation.

Organizations interested in learning more about virtual assistant services can schedule a 15-minute discovery call to determine if Hire Impact Outsourcing aligns with their operational needs.

For more information, visit https://hireimpactoutsourcing.com.

Website: https://hireimpactoutsourcing.com

