2025 REDC Initiative Launches

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the 2025 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative (REDC). Since 2011, the REDC has been the cornerstone of a bottom-up approach to economic development that allows the State's 10 Regional Councils to support projects that advance strategic regional and statewide priorities. New in 2025 is the Governor’s $150 million Advancing Collaboration for High-impact Initiatives for Economic Visions & Expansion competition — ACHIEVE — aimed at empowering the REDCs to advance catalytic economic development projects backed by enhanced implementation funding to jump-start regional growth. Additionally, the Governor today announced the appointment of New York Secretary of State, Walter T. Mosley, as Chair of the REDC Initiative.

“The dedicated work of the Regional Economic Development Councils, focused on encouraging public-private partnerships, has had a transformational impact across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The regionally designed plans will support the goals of the new ACHIEVE competition, creating investment opportunities that will help to build a more sustainable, successful future for all New Yorkers.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Over the past year, as I’ve traveled across this vast state, I’ve seen first hand the great work of the Regional Economic Development Councils and I’m honored to help lead this knowledgeable and dedicated group of individuals. Bringing together businesses and academia to collaborate has been a model for success. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support.”

ACHIEVE Competition

The ACHIEVE competition will invite each REDC to present a transformational regional initiative, with the strongest proposals receiving up to $50 million in implementation funding to advance anchor projects. REDCs can also choose to partner on a joint multi-regional proposal for up to $75 million in funding. Regions will collaborate with local stakeholders to develop an actionable roadmap featuring high-impact, shovel-ready projects and regional partnerships to guide implementation. The ACHIEVE submissions will be presented to a Strategic Implementation Assessment Team comprised of members of the Governor's Cabinet that identifies the winning regions for 2025.

Regional Council Capital Funds

Up to $60 million in Regional Council Capital Funds will be made available in the 2025 Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) to facilitate projects that advance each region’s strategic plan and state priorities. The $60 million available includes up to $8 million in capital funding for tourism-related projects, previously offered through the Market New York Capital Grant program, intended to support capital investments that will strengthen the State’s tourism initiatives.

Consolidated Funding Application

The CFA portal is now open for the 2025 programs here. For programs subject to the deadline, applications must be submitted by Thursday, July 31 at 4 p.m. Open enrollment programs are not subject to the July 31 deadline and will continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted. The 2025 REDC Guidebook, the 2025 Resources Available, and other key documents are available here.

The Regional Councils will score projects submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA), the State's streamlined application for State resources which includes programs from numerous agencies. This year, the CFA includes grant funds and tax credits available through more than 20 programs administered by eight State agencies and authorities. Regional Councils will review projects and provide scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region's goals and strategies.

CFA Workshops will be held throughout the State for applicants to attend and learn about programs offered through the REDC initiative and other State programs. A full schedule of workshops can be found here.

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $8 billion has been awarded to more than 10,000 job creation and community development projects consistent with each region's strategic plan.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Regional Councils are vital in advancing the state's economic priorities – especially locally, where they often create the greatest positive effect on everyday New Yorkers. This year’s round of multi-agency funding, which includes Governor Hochul’s new and innovative ACHIEVE initiative, will focus on strategic investments for high-impact projects that generate transformational growth in communities throughout New York State.”

Regional Strategic Planning Process

The 10 REDCs are guided by their regional strategic economic development plans, which emphasize each region's unique assets and provide strategies to harness local resources to stimulate regional growth and create jobs Statewide. In 2025, each Regional Council will be tasked with creating an annual report that highlights the state of their respective region, summarizes how they are implementing the council’s strategic plans, and presents their ACHIEVE initiative proposal.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State's approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.