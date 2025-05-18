When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

R&M Trading LLC of Lakewood, WA is recalling approximately 408 packages (1lb. pack per package) and 1624 packages (3/1lb. packs per package) of Instant Milk Tea powder products because they may contain undeclared milk . People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The R&M Refresher brand Instant Milk Tea products are recalled because the ingredients statement declares Whey and Caseinate in Non-Dairy Creamer ingredients, but it does not specify milk.

The following Instant Milk Tea products are sold in 1lb. plastic pouch on Amazon website between 11/18/2024 and 05/07/2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Amazon ASIN Number Product Expiration Date B0D725TXQW Brown Sugar Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (1-Pack/llb.) 12/15/2025 B0D72FQVDR Brown Sugar Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (3-Pack/3I b.) 12/15/2025 B0D7269JC1 Honeydew Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (1-Pack/llb.) 12/15/2025 B0D726K269 Honeydew Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (3-Pack/3I b.) 12/15/2025 B0D71Y85TG Matcha Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (1-Pack/llb.) 12/15/2025 B0D71YBV1X Matcha Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (3-Pack/3I b.) 12/15/2025 B0D71YHZX4 Original Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (1-Pack/llb.) 12/15/2025 B0D72BLQRW Original Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (3-Pack/3I b.) 12/15/2025 B0D72CMLBH Taro Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (1-Pack/llb.) 12/15/2025 B0D72D6589 Taro Flavor Instant Milk Tea by RM Refresher (3-Pack/3I b.) 12/15/2025

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an inspection conducted by the U.S. FDA Office of Global Policy and Strategy in China that products containing milk were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Consumers who have purchased affected products are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at imars.yang@qq.com .

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.