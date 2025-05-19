Call It Closed International Realty Elevates Trish Mancini to State Broker in Tennessee

Trish Mancini has been promoted to State Broker for Tennessee, leading Call It Closed’s continued growth and agent support across the region.

I am deeply committed to supporting our agents and helping them achieve even greater success as we expand the Call It Closed footprint across Tennessee.” — Trish Mancini - State Broker, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) , a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the promotion of Trish Mancini to State Broker for Tennessee. This recognition highlights Trish’s exceptional success, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the Call It Closed team since joining the company.In her new role, Trish will lead CIC’s growth and agent support initiatives across Tennessee, leveraging her deep knowledge of the region and her commitment to providing outstanding service. Her proven track record and passion for building strong client relationships make her the ideal leader to help establish Call It Closed as a premier brokerage in the state.“Trish has been an invaluable member of the Call It Closed family, consistently demonstrating the expertise and heart that define our company culture,” said Chad Osborne, CEO & Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty. “Her leadership in Tennessee will be instrumental as we continue our strategic expansion, and we have full confidence in her ability to drive growth and cultivate the excitement around building the CIC brand in this key market.”Trish Mancini expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, “I am incredibly excited and honored to take on the role of Lead Broker for Tennessee with Call It Closed. My journey with CIC has been inspiring, and I am eager to continue building on the momentum and fostering the same growth and excitement that we’ve cultivated within the company. I am deeply committed to supporting our agents and helping them achieve even greater success as we expand the Call It Closed footprint across Tennessee.”This promotion underscores Call It Closed International Realty’s commitment to recognizing and empowering talented individuals within its organization as it expands its presence and continues its trajectory toward becoming a publicly traded company by the end of the year.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. The company leverages cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Its dedication to integrity, professionalism, and strong community connections sets it apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

