HILL FARRER NAMED 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “Top Law Firms List” for 2025 in a special section . The annual List ranks the legal industry’s leaders in Los Angeles County.“We’re honored to be recognized alongside so many esteemed firms,” said Managing Partner Dean E. Dennis . “This recognition is a testament to the talent, dedication and collaborative spirit that has driven our work across all practice areas for more than 100 years.”Hill Farrer has a 100-year history of success in practices including business, labor and employment, real estate, trusts and estates and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.Earlier this year, Hill Farrer was recognized for Chambers Spotlight California 2025 and named a “Top 25 Real Estate Law Firm” by Los Angeles Times.

