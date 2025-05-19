White Mountain National Forest Issues Notice of Intent on Waterville Valley Resort’s Environmental Impact Statement

White Mountain National Forest opens the floor for public comment regarding Waterville Valley Resort's Environmental Impact Statement for their Town to Summit gondola.

Waterville Valley Resort, Waterville Valley NH, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the early 1970's Waterville Valley Resort has had a vision—to enhance the connectivity between the Town of Waterville Valley and the Mountain. Now, the White Mountain National Forest is looking for the public’s input on that vision!

The Waterville Valley Resort Environmental Impact Statement proposes our steps of action to help this vision become reality. The ever-evolving ski industry creates an escalation of guest expectations, and Waterville Valley Resort aims to meet these expectations by creating a link between the Town and the Resort via construction of a new village to summit lift system, as well as increasing resort access, diversity of terrain, and additional guest services. The White Mountain National Forest has issued a Notice of Intent to keep the public informed. Through the White Mountain National Forest, public comments are now being accepted — to view our Environmental Impact Statement, receive official project updates from the White Mountain National Forest, and submit public comments, visit Waterville Valley Resort's Environmental Impact Statement informational website.

Through the development of the proposed action, Waterville Valley Resort intends to deliver the following:

Develop Non-Vehicular Transportation Link Between the Town of Waterville Valley & Waterville Valley Resort

Waterville Valley Resort plans to install a 8-10 person gondola or chondola, expected to reduce travel time between the village and summit of Green Peak to approximately 10-15 minutes. The lift will have two separate segments and a mid-station. The top terminal located on the top of Green Peak on NFS lands, and within the resort's existing Special Use Permit boundary. The bottom terminal will located entirely on private land directly adjacent to the Town Square and future village development in the Town of Waterville Valley.

The mid-station terminal would be located within the proposed SUP boundary, west of Tripoli Road on NFS lands. It will give guests the ability to get on or off at the mid-station, providing skiers and riders with the option to either download the lift to the town or ride to the top of the mountain. The mid-station would also include a building for storage of lift system cabins and/or chairs and a second-floor lodge. The top segment of the lift system is anticipated to have a higher capacity than the lower segment to accommodate more repeat skiing around the area, whereas the lower segment would be mainly for transporting guests to and from the town.

Increase Terrain Diversity

Waterville Valley Resort proposes six additional trails with intermediate and beginner terrain levels, covering 32 acres. Additionally, the Resort proposes to add roughly 200 acres of new gladed terrain. Glades will be developed to increase the amount of intermediate to expert-level skiing and riding. To develop the gladed terrain, 10-25% of the standing tree density would be removed. With these new trails will come additional snowmaking infrastructure. The proposed snowmaking would cover all 32 acres of new traditional terrain. Exact locations of this infrastructure will be determined in the final stages of the project. The proposed snowmaking would be an extension of the current system at the Resort, meaning no additional water rights are needed.

Improve Lift and Terrain Access for Guests at Waterville Valley Resort Base Area

A parking lot is proposed to be constructed adjacent to the mid-station with approximately 80 parking spaces, the size of which was determined by the Resort based on anticipated staff and guest needs. To provide access to the lot and to the proposed mid-station, an approximately 700-foot-long access road would be constructed off Tripoli Road.

Provide Additional On-Mountain Guest Services and Amenities

Waterville Valley Resort proposes to build a new restaurant at the top of Green Peak. Service will include food and beverage, restrooms, and a ski patrol station. It is anticipated that approximately 250 seats would be provided at this restaurant. Additionally, a deck or other outdoor space would be included on the second floor. The mid-station of the proposed gondola will provide additional guest services. The first floor of the building would consist of gondola cabins and chair storage as well as a small ski patrol station, and the second floor would provide guest service space for a restaurant, restrooms, and event spaces (meetings, film screenings, receptions, etc.).

Waterville Valley Resort is excited to take the next steps toward improving the guest experience and enhancing the long-standing relationship between the Town of Waterville Valley and the Resort. Your voice matters—please take this opportunity to learn more about Waterville Valley Resort’s Environmental Impact Statement, White Mountain National Forest’s Notice of Intent, and and share your input on this transformative project.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT INFORMATIONAL WEBSITE

