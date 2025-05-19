MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED “TOP LAW FIRM” BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “Top Law Firms List” for 2025 in a special section . The annual List ranks the legal industry’s leaders in Los Angeles County.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top law firms in Los Angeles,” said Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie . “This acknowledgment reflects the unwavering commitment, talent, and integrity of our team.”With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 90 attorneys, Musick Peeler attorneys have the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.Musick Peeler offers clients the personalized service of an independent California-based law firm, while also meeting the complex demands of businesses operating on national and international stages. With attorneys fluent in multiple languages and dedicated practice groups serving global clients with interests in California and abroad, the firm is uniquely positioned to navigate cross-border legal matters. As a member of Ally Law—a premier network of leading international law firms—Musick Peeler ensures seamless, high-quality legal support around the world. This strategic alliance enables the firm to deliver the expansive reach of a global practice, all while preserving the tailored approach and regional insight that define the client service.Many Musick Peeler attorneys are recognized as leaders in their field earning selections as Super Lawyers, rankings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell’shighest AVrating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of Musick Peeler’s lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

