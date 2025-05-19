DOLL AMIR & ELEY NAMED 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP (DAE) announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its “Top Law Firms List” for 2025 in a special section . The annual List ranks the legal industry’s leaders in Los Angeles County.“We are proud to be recognized in the company of so many distinguished firms,” says Managing Partner Hunter Eley . “This recognition highlights the level of commitment, talent and dedication of our team to our clients and the Los Angeles community.”Founded in 2004, Doll Amir & Eley is a litigation firm with offices located in downtown Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach. The firm represents a wide range of public and private companies, as well as independent film and television producers, artists, athletes, real estate developers, and venture capitalists.DAE’s accomplished legal team has guided clients through every stage of litigation, from arbitration to bench and jury trials in both state and federal courts. Known for securing positive outcomes—even when facing some of the country’s most prominent law firms—the firm has earned the trust of large and small businesses. DAE’s attorneys are committed to delivering strategic, results-driven advocacy while fostering enduring client relationships built on trust and collaboration.Doll Amir & Eley was recently named a California Spotlight firm by Chambers USA, a Top Boutique in California by the Daily Journal and a Top Law Firm by the Los Angeles Times.

