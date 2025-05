Postal Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Monday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,150 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com

Phone: (516) 232-8900

