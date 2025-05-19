DSA Signage Partners with Neon to Deliver Smarter, More Engaging Signage for Restaurants

Collaboration offers brands a one-stop-shop for premier hardware and software

Chicago, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSA Signage, a leading manufacturer of high-quality displays, and Neon, the customer engagement platform behind modern digital signage, overhead music, and guest Wi-Fi, today announced a new strategic partnership at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. As part of this collaboration, DSA Signage digital screens will now be powered by Neon’s cloud-based platform, merging premium hardware with intelligent content and device management capabilities.

“DSA Signage strives to be a true partner for our customers, and we’re glad to bring even more value by pairing our high-quality signage with Neon’s seamless content control and smart engagement tools,” says Shokouh Shafiei, CEO of DSA Signage. “Brands can rely on our durable, vibrant screens while using Neon software to easily update menus, pricing, and promos.”

This partnership brings a comprehensive, turnkey solution to businesses across industries — from hospitality and retail to healthcare and transportation — making it easier than ever to deploy dynamic, visually engaging, and centrally managed digital signage.

“We’re honored to be the platform behind DSA Signage’s digital display network,” adds Eli Chmouni, CEO of Neon. “Together, we’re helping brands transform how they connect with customers, one screen at a time, and creating amazing experiences along the way.”

With DSA Signage custom-engineered enclosures, drive thru signage, and high-bright displays integrated with Neon's powerful software, clients will gain:

Real-time content updates across locations

POS-integrated dynamic pricing and promotions

Cloud-based screen management and monitoring

Flexible multimedia scheduling

Simplified nationwide rollouts

The integrated DSA Signage-Neon solution is available now and supported by both teams, from hardware delivery and installation to software setup and content onboarding. DSA Signage and Neon leaders are sharing details with National Restaurant Association Show attendees in Chicago this week at Neon’s Booth #8306.

To learn more, visit www.dsasignage.com and www.neonscreens.com.

About DSA Signage

DSA Signage manufactures high-quality displays from its Southern California facility to help businesses brighten their brands. The company creates LED light boxes, menu boards, and other digital signage to illuminate and enhance content. DSA Signage offers indoor and outdoor solutions, from standard to highly custom solutions designed in-house by its team of engineers. To learn more, visit dsasignage.com. Follow DSA Signage on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Youtube.

About Neon

Neon is a modern customer engagement platform that helps businesses connect with their customers through digital signage, overhead music, and guest Wi-Fi. From national restaurant chains to boutique retailers, Neon provides a full-service solution that combines powerful software with optional hardware, installation, and support — all managed from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Learn more at www.neonscreens.com. Follow Neon on Instagram and LinkedIn.

