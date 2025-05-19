Stick to eating healthy, nutritious meals even during the summer

The summer months are often a time to rest, relax and go on a much-needed vacation, but this doesn’t mean that you should take a break from eating nutritious, healthy meals. Baylor College of Medicine registered dietitians share tips on how to eat nutritiously during a time when we tend to eat out more often.

Whether traveling or staying home this summer, Dr. Luis Rustveld, associate professor of family and community medicine, says it’s important to stay focused and stick to a structure like a meal schedule where you and others are eating a balanced meal at a specific time.

“If traveling, stop at a grocery store or a farmers’ market close to your destination for fresh fruits and vegetables, yogurt, lean protein and lean deli meat to eat while at your location,” he said. “This way, you’re not always relying on eating out.”

If planning to stay home, you have more control over what’s in your refrigerator. In addition to stocking up on fresh fruits and vegetables, keep snacks that are filling and high in protein and fiber to help support healthy choices between meals.

This can include:

Yogurt with fruit

Hummus with whole-grain crackers and vegetables

Low-fat or low-sugar granola

Trail mix

During the summer heat, stay hydrated by drinking water infused with fresh fruit such as cucumber or lemon, carbonated water or iced tea.

“Drink plenty of water throughout the day. You can add flavored packets to your water. These typically tend to be lower in sugar,” said Lisa Froechtenigt, registered dietitian in the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery. “For those who need to watch their blood sugar levels or who have diabetes, the zero calorie sweeteners are something you can also add without having a spike in your blood sugar.”

You also can use your plate as a guide. Fill half of your plate with fresh fruit and vegetables. Fill a quarter of your plate with whole grains or starches like rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pasta. Another quarter can be your protein and lean protein like chicken, beef, turkey or fish.

“It’s not about eating perfectly. It’s about making sure you can still make good decisions about nutrition without sacrificing fun during this time,” Rustveld said.

“We still need to fuel our bodies regardless of the season,” Froechtenigt said. “You can enjoy the fun foods in the summer months, rather than taking away foods, think about what you can add to your meals and snacks to help meet your nutritional needs.”