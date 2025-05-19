Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) Announces Completion of Lending Transaction on Residential Development Loan in Arrowhead Ranch

Transaction Supports Strategic Focus on Core Operations and Balance Sheet Strength

MURRAY, Utah, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA), announced the successful conclusion of its lending transaction which facilitated the development of the Arrowhead Ranch residential project located in Payson, Utah. As a result of this transaction Security National realized “profit-split” income of nearly $4,000,000, which was in addition to the over $3,200,000 in interest and origination fees which were earned over the term of the loan.

This acquisition and development loan was originated by the Company in June of 2021 in relation to over 500 planned residential units across various product types on a 162-acre parcel.

The Company believes that this return on investment is above that which it would realize from competing general debt offerings. In addition, this transaction placed the Company’s residential mortgage segment in a position to offer long-term financing to potential purchasers, as an added benefit to the developer and homebuyers.

This transaction demonstrates the Company’s enhanced lending capabilities, which provide increased value to homebuilders and the real estate development community. The proceeds of this profit split will be reinvested in similar transactions that the Company determines are attractive and will strengthen its asset base.

“This transaction marks another important step in the strategic growth of our lending capabilities,” said Scott Quist, Chief Executive Officer of Security National. “By working with reputable, local developers we are able to structure attractive loan terms that benefit both the Company and the developers.”

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) operates in three reportable business segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgages. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. These products are marketed in 40 states through a commissioned sales force of independent licensed insurance agents who may also sell insurance products of other companies. The cemetery and mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah, one cemetery in the state of California, and one cemetery and four mortuaries in the state of New Mexico. The Company also engages in pre-need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary, and cremation services through its cemetery and mortuary locations. The mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The mortgage segment operates through 100 retail offices in 23 states and is an approved mortgage lender in several other states.

