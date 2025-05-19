DOR Watertown and Mitchell Offices Closing

DOR field offices in Watertown, SD, and Mitchell, SD, will be closing, effective May 30, 2025.



The public is encouraged to access DOR’s convenient online services available on our website at dor.sd.gov or contact our team at 800-829-9188. Our online support team is available 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central, Monday through Friday. Also, motor vehicle owners can visit one of DOR’s DMV Now kiosks or visit my605drive.sd.gov to renew vehicle registrations.



DOR still provides walk-in services for sales, use, and contractor’s excise tax in the Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Yankton offices.

