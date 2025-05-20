Dr. Ivan Edwards Brings Poetry to Life with 'Resonance of the Soul - Flowers & Harmonics'

Poetry that cuts deep, heals wounds, and lingers—Dr. Ivan Edwards' new collection arrives soon.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ivan Edwards Announces Upcoming Poetry Anthology—"Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics"

San Antonio, Texas - Dr. Ivan Edwards, CEO and Founder of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain, has completed his highly anticipated poetry anthology, Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics. The collection, set to be available on Amazon in two weeks, explores universal themes such as love, healing, culture, relationships, justice, and environmental justice, offering a profound reflection on human experiences.

A Literary Work Rooted in Emotion and Reflection

Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics is more than poetry—it is emotion woven into rhythm, a sanctuary for reflection, and a mirror for the soul.

Reviewers praise its deeply evocative style: "Words that cut deep, heal wounds, and linger in the quiet spaces of your mind. Verses that breathe—lifting, breaking, rebuilding."

Through powerful imagery and narratives, the collection speaks to the unspoken truths that shape our lives and offers insights into the shared emotions of humanity.

A Storytelling Tradition with Deep African Roots

Uganda and Kenya - and Africa as a whole - have rich literary traditions that celebrate poetry as a medium for storytelling, healing, and cultural expression. Dr. Edwards’ anthology continues this tradition, providing a voice to themes that resonate across generations and borders.

The Inspiration Behind the Collection

Dr. Edwards, a medical doctor, minister, and U.S. Reserve military officer, draws from deeply personal experiences to craft this anthology:

"Moments that shaped my life led me to write Resonance of the Soul. The lyrics of a love song that stirred my spirit, the final words of those whose hands I held in their last moments—these experiences left an indelible mark on me. In poetry, I found a way to give voice to these emotions, capturing what words often fail to hold."

His deep understanding of human existence allows him to translate raw emotion into poetic expression, giving readers a unique literary journey.

Availability & Regional Access

Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics will be available for purchase on Amazon in two weeks. Readers in Uganda and Kenya (and across Africa) are encouraged to look out for its release and immerse themselves in its pages. Many ethnic themes are woven throughout the poems, celebrating the beauty of diverse cultural expressions.

Poems for the Soul. Resonance for the Heart. Flowers and Harmonics for the Spirit.

