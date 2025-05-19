New Rally House Location Opens in Blacksburg, VA

BLACKSBURG, Va., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the nation’s fastest-growing sports merchandise and apparel retailer, proudly announces the new store opening of Rally House Blacksburg, its inaugural location in Virginia. Strategically situated at 118 S Main Street, directly across from Cabo Fish Taco and just steps from the Virginia Tech campus, this expansive store is set to become the premier destination for Hokies fans and local sports enthusiasts alike.





Occupying the historic former Tech Bookstore building, Rally House Blacksburg offers an unparalleled selection of officially licensed Virginia Tech Hokies gear, including apparel, home décor, drinkware, flags, and footballs. The store also features merchandise from regional professional teams such as the Washington Commanders, Washington Nationals, and Washington Capitals, along with exclusive Virginia-themed apparel and gifts that celebrate the state's rich sports culture.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors in Blacksburg,” explains store manager, Jacqueline Elliot. “Hokies fans are going to love the product assortment and environment Rally House Blacksburg is providing, not only on game days, but every day!” added Elliot.

Rally House is renowned for its extensive product offerings from top brands like Nike, Antigua, Columbia, and Champion. Beyond apparel, the store is a one-stop shop for game day essentials, including face stickers, coolers, folding chairs, and ponchos, ensuring fans are well-equipped for every occasion.

Rally House is thrilled to become a go-to shopping location in Blacksburg and outside of the officially licensed sports merchandise the company provides, customers and area visitors will enjoy browsing their Local Blacksburg section. This section celebrates all things Virginia and Blacksburg, ensuring that there’s truly something for everyone at Rally House.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 24 states.

