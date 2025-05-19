American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows

The backgrounds, talent, and experience these new Fellows bring to the College will allow them to make an immediate and valuable contribution to our many important projects and initiatives.” — Michael J. Desmond, President of the American College of Tax Counsel

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a meeting held on May 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C., the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the “College”) elected the following seven new Fellows into its ranks:Thomas Brennan of Harvard Law School, Cambridge, MassachusettsBridget Crawford of Pace University Law School, White Plains, New YorkJohn Hackney of Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Atlanta, GeorgiaNathaniel Pollock of SouthBank Legal, Washington, DCMichael Sardar of Kostelanetz, New York, New YorkBenjamin Tompkins of Nardiello Turanchik Tompkins, Washington, DCFrancesca Ugolini, former Chief of the Appellate Section of the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, DCTo become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more states of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, either in a private law practice, a corporate legal or tax department, a governmental legal position, a trade association, a law or business school or other graduate-level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law, e.g., through substantial bar association involvement and significant writing or speaking activity, is required.Michael J. Desmond, President of the College, welcomed the seven new Fellows, noting that “in this dynamic and challenging time for tax administration, the range of backgrounds, talent, and experience these new Fellows bring to the College will allow them to make an immediate and valuable contribution to the important projects and initiatives we are working to advance.”About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A nineteen-member Board of Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one Regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee: President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at https://www.actconline.org /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.