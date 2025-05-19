Ponke Taps 223 to Lead Global Licensing Push, Bringing Viral Memecoin IP to Retail Shelves Worldwide

The viral Solana-based IP will join 223’s extensive licensing ecosystem, with plans to debut at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo alongside top-tier brands.

Ponke, one of Solana’s fastest-growing character-driven IPs, has announced a strategic collaboration with 223, the newly launched spin-out venture from JCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of licensed consumer products. The partnership marks the next stage of Ponke’s expansion, bridging the gap between internet-native culture and global consumer markets.

Through this collaboration, 223 has acquired the master license to Ponke, taking the lead in manufacturing, distributing, and sub-licensing Ponke products, including toys, apparel, accessories, and next-generation phygital collectibles powered by NFC chip technology, one of 223’s core areas of innovation.

Backed by JCorp’s legacy of over 60 years, 223 brings Ponke into a global network that has generated billions in retail sales with a portfolio of over 150+ global IPs, including Marvel, Disney, UFC, Coca-Cola, and more. JCorp’s products are widely distributed through major global retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Tesco, with in-house design teams and robust production and distribution infrastructure capable of delivering at scale.

“Ponke fits perfectly into our vision of building culturally relevant IPs that merge digital and physical worlds,” said Cole Gurman from 223. “We’re excited to help unlock the next phase of Ponke’s growth by bringing their brand into our licensing ecosystem.”

As part of this expansion, Ponke will debut alongside 223, JCorp, and some of their global IPs at the 2025 Las Vegas Licensing Expo. This presence positions Ponke among the world’s leading entertainment franchises, toy brands, and consumer product companies, as it seeks to forge new licensing, retail, and distribution partnerships across Web2 and Web3.

“Collaborating with 223, the spinout of a powerhouse like JCorp, opens the door to a completely new level of scale,” said a representative from Ponke. “We’ve always believed Ponke had limitless commercializable potential — and this partnership gives us the tools, network, and infrastructure to realize it. We are all Ponke!”

With this announcement, Ponke joins a growing group of culturally-driven IPs entering the mainstream through innovative licensing strategies, combining viral internet energy with proven retail frameworks.

About Ponke

Ponke is a culture-first IP born on the Solana blockchain. Known for its rebellious tone, viral community, and meme-fueled growth, Ponke is building a new kind of brand — one that starts online and scales globally through storytelling, merchandise, and community-driven experiences.

About 223

Spinout venture of JCorp, 223 is a leading IP incubator, global master licensee, and dynamic marketplace specializing in NFC-enabled, phygital collectibles. As an IP monetization engine, 223 transforms physical products into interactive digital experiences—unlocking new value across fandom, retail, and culture. Alongside established IP, 223 cultivates a portfolio of breakout brands, giving partners early access to tomorrow’s cultural hits.

