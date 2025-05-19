Boca West Country Club Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award(s) for Leadership, Purpose & Values

Boca West Country Club Matthew Linderman, CCM, COO & President, Boca West Country Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West Country Club has been named a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the sixth year in a row that Boca West has received this distinction.Top Workplaces awards are based solely on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. More than 1000 Boca West employees participated in the survey. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture:LeadershipThis award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.Purpose & ValuesThis award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.“What makes this award so meaningful is that it is based solely on feedback from our team members,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, COO and President of Boca West Country Club. “Each day we strive to maintain our culture of teamwork and comradery, from our management to membership. We are grateful for our team, who we consider to be family, and to be recognized with this honor six years running.”About Boca West Country ClubLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Last year, the Club recently opened its $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center, which includes a 96,000 square foot Aquatic Complex, 20,000 square feet of fitness studios, with state-of-the-art technology for spin, aerobics, Pilates and core training. The expansion also includes enhanced activity areas, including a fully renovated spa, cabana shop, poker room, card room, game lounge, locker rooms/lounge, business center, and Market Square, as well as several restaurants, including Cabana Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools and the Palmer Golf Course.Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.# # #

