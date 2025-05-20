Resonance of the Soul - Flowers & Harmonics—A Poetic Journey by Dr. Ivan Edwards

Dr. Ivan Edwards’ poetry anthology—a sanctuary for the soul, available soon.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ivan Edwards Announces Upcoming Poetry Anthology—"Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics"

Dr. Ivan Edwards, CEO and Founder of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain, has completed his highly anticipated poetry anthology, Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics. The collection, set to be available on Amazon in two weeks, explores universal themes—love, healing, culture, relationships, justice, and even environmental justice—creating a rich tapestry of human experiences.

A Powerful Literary Experience

Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics is more than poetry—it is emotion woven into rhythm, a sanctuary for reflection, and a mirror for the soul.

Reviewers praise its deeply evocative style: "Words that cut deep, heal wounds, and linger in the quiet spaces of your mind. Verses that breathe—lifting, breaking, rebuilding."

Readers will find powerful imagery and moving narratives that transcend barriers, touching on the unspoken truths that shape our lives.

The Inspiration Behind the Collection

Dr. Edwards, a doctor, minister, and Reserve military officer, draws from profound personal experiences to craft this anthology:

"Moments that shaped my life led me to write Resonance of the Soul. The lyrics of a love song that stirred my spirit, the final words of those whose hands I held in their last moments—these experiences left an indelible mark on me. In poetry, I found a way to give voice to these emotions, capturing what words often fail to hold."

His vast understanding of human existence gives his poetry unique depth and authenticity, allowing readers to fully connect with its themes.

Availability

Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics will be available for purchase on Amazon in two weeks (from May 19h 2025). Look out for its release and immerse yourself in its pages.

Poems for the Soul. Resonance for the Heart. Flowers and Harmonics for the Spirit

