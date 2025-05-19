Greystone Provides $14 Million in CMBS Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in New York

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $14,000,000 CMBS loan to refinance a multifamily property portfolio in Brooklyn, NY. The financing was originated by Jason Yuen, Managing Director at Greystone.

The three-property portfolio includes 27 units across mixed-use buildings, with ground-floor retail featuring a deli, fish market, nail salon, juice bar, and convenience store. The full-term interest-only CMBS financing carries a five-year term at a competitive fixed rate.

“This deal was a great example of how we can support our repeat clients with customized financing solutions that meet their goals. With the sponsor’s recent capital improvements, we were able to deliver maximum proceeds and structure a full-term interest-only loan that recaptured equity and supports long-term success,” said Mr. Yuen.

