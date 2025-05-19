Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Announces Guide: “SIP Planning for Unpredictable Incomes – A Path to Consistent Investing”

PUNE, India, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re a freelancer, artist, consultant, or someone who doesn’t get a fixed salary every month, managing your money can feel tricky. One month might be great, and the next one might be slow. But even with this kind of income, you can still invest and grow your money steadily. That’s where SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans, come in.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to plan SIPs even if your income goes up and down. The idea is to stay consistent with your investments, even if the amount you invest varies from time to time.

What is an SIP?

A SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is a way to invest regularly in mutual funds. Instead of putting in a large amount all at once, you invest small amounts at regular intervals, usually monthly. It helps you stay disciplined and grow your money over time without needing a big sum to start.

Why SIPs make sense for irregular income earners

Even if your income is not stable, SIPs can still work for you. Here’s why:

You can start small: SIPs don’t require big investments. You can start with as little as ₹500 a month in general.

How to plan SIPs with an unpredictable income

Here are some simple and practical tips to help you set up and maintain a SIP, even when your income isn’t fixed.

1. Start with a small amount



Don’t wait until your income becomes stable to start investing. Begin with what you can afford – even ₹500 or ₹1000 a month. The goal is to build the habit first.

2. Use flexible SIP options



Some mutual funds for SIP offer features like flexi SIP, where you can change the amount you invest based on your monthly income. This gives you more control during months when you earn less.

3. Save during high-income months



When you have a good month, try to save more. You can either invest extra through a lumpsum or adjust your next few SIP amounts. This balances out the low-income periods.

4. Keep an emergency fund



Always have 3 to 6 months' worth of expenses in a savings account or liquid fund. This will keep your SIPs going even when your income dips, and it prevents you from stopping your investments during tough times.

5. Choose a suitable mutual fund



Go for funds that match your risk level. For example, equity mutual funds ,may offer long-term growth, but they can be volatile. If you want lower risk, consider hybrid funds that mix equity and debt.

6. Using tools to plan better



When your income is not regular, it’s important to plan ahead. Online tools like an SIP calculator can help you understand how your money will grow over time based on how much and how often you invest.

On the other hand, if you ever need to start withdrawing a fixed amount each month from your mutual fund, you can use an SWP mutual fund calculator to see how long your money will last. SWP stands for Systematic Withdrawal Plan. It’s like the reverse of a SIP and useful when you need a steady income from your investments later in life.

Track and adjust as needed

It’s okay if you miss an SIP or need to change the amount. What matters is that you keep checking in on your progress. Once a quarter, look at your investments, see how they are doing, and decide if you want to increase or decrease the amount.

The key is consistency, not perfection.

Common mistakes to avoid

Stopping SIPs after one bad month: It’s okay to skip, but don’t give up completely. Resume when you can.

Not tracking spending : Unpredictable income needs better budgeting. Know where your money goes.

Not tracking spending: Unpredictable income needs better budgeting. Know where your money goes.
Investing without a goal: Whether it's buying a laptop, saving for rent, or building a safety net, have a goal in mind.





Conclusion

SIP planning is not just for people with fixed incomes. Even if your earnings go up and down, you can still invest regularly and build wealth over time. The trick is to start small, be flexible, and stay consistent.

By choosing a suitable mutual funds for SIP, saving more during high-income months, and using tools like a SIP or SWP mutual fund calculator, you can take control of your finances – no matter how unpredictable your income is.

So don’t wait for the ‘perfect time’ or a fixed paycheck. Start your SIP journey today, one step at a time.

