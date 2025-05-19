Healthcare Consulting & Contracting (HC3) Founder and Senior Toxicologist Dr. J. David Krause Honored with AIHA’s 2024 Lila Albin Best IEQ Paper Award

Tallahassee, Florida , May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Consulting & Contracting (HC3), a leader in environmental health and toxicology consulting, proudly announces that its Founder and Senior Toxicologist, Dr. J. David Krause, has been recognized by the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) with the 2024 Lila Albin Best Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) Paper Award. The award honors Dr. Krause’s groundbreaking research published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene, titled “Controlling Legionella pneumophila growth in hot water systems by reducing dissolved oxygen levels.”





The AIHA’s IEQ Committee, established in 1997, presents the Lila Albin Award each year to a peer-reviewed article that significantly contributes to the field of indoor environmental quality. The committee highlighted Dr. Krause’s study for its innovative approach to managing Legionella pneumophila growth, which is a growing concern for both public health agencies and building water system operators. According to the paper, Dr. Krause’s research demonstrated that by reducing dissolved oxygen levels in a model hot water system L. pneumophila growth was stopper without introducing toxic and corrosive oxidants or raising water temperatures to dangerously high levels.

Based upon his award-winning research, Dr. Krause has developed and fielded a prototype for installation in building hot water systems that are colonized with L. pneumophila, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease. Preventing the growth of this waterborne pathogen is achieved using the Legionella Inhibition by DeOxygenation or LIDO system. This groundbreaking technology controls Legionella bacteria growth in building water systems in a safe and effective way. The LIDO system operates by reducing dissolved oxygen levels below the threshold required by Legionella, creating an environment where it cannot grow or remain infectious. This innovative approach not only addresses a significant public health concern but also offers a practical solution for building managers and healthcare facility engineers seeking to mitigate Legionella risks.

The AIHA will present the Lila Albin Award at the annual meeting of the IEQ Committee during the AIHA Connect 2025 conference, scheduled for May 19–21, 2025, at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Krause will be presented the award on Monday, May 19, from 2:00 to 3:30 PM; specific location details will be provided closer to the event date.

Dr. Krause’s dedication to advancing industrial hygiene and indoor air science is commendable. His research and development of the LIDO system exemplifies his commitment to innovative solutions that enhance public health and safety.

About Healthcare Consulting & Contracting (HC3):

HC3 is a leading firm specializing in environmental health and toxicology consulting. With a commitment to protecting public health, HC3 offers expert guidance on environmental safety, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance.





