Dr. Yesmean Wahdan from Bayer Discusses Women’s Health Month with YourUpdateTV

May is Women’s Health Month – Dr. Yesmean Wahdan Shares Important and Timely Tips to Help Women Prioritize Their Health at Every Life Stage

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May marks Women’s Health Month, a timely reminder that while many women prioritize the health of others, their own well-being matters just as much. Recently, Dr. Yesmean Wahdan, Board-Certified OB/GYN and Medical Affairs Head for Women’s Health at Bayer, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share important advice for women of all ages.

Women experience unique and evolving health milestones, and being proactive with annual checkups, including OB/GYN visits, is one of the most important steps they can take. Dr. Wahdan also encourages women to be informed about the health changes that come with aging and to speak openly with healthcare providers about any concerns.

Dr. Wahdan’s tips included:

Prioritize routine care : Annual wellness visits and consistent communication with healthcare providers help women stay on top of evolving health needs.

: Annual wellness visits and consistent communication with healthcare providers help women stay on top of evolving health needs. Support hormonal transitions : From premenstrual symptoms to menopause, hormonal shifts can have a significant impact. Education and lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms.

: From premenstrual symptoms to menopause, hormonal shifts can have a significant impact. Education and lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms. Focus on gut health and nutrition : A fiber-rich diet supports digestion and plays a key role in mood regulation and overall wellness. Many women also fall short on key nutrients like Vitamin D, Iron, and Vitamin E.

: A fiber-rich diet supports digestion and plays a key role in mood regulation and overall wellness. Many women also fall short on key nutrients like Vitamin D, Iron, and Vitamin E. Make informed reproductive choices: With many contraceptive options available, consulting a healthcare provider helps ensure that each woman chooses the method best suited to her lifestyle and health needs.

About Dr. Yesmean Wahdan

Dr. Yesmean Wahdan, MD is the Vice President for Bayer U.S. Medical Affairs. Dr. Wahdan is an OB/GYN specialist by training with a passion for patients, their care, and medical innovation that drives optimized care for all. She received her bachelor’s degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia and her Medical Degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. She completed her OB/GYN residency at combined program at Georgetown University Medical Center and Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC and has published several abstracts and articles in the field of Women’s Health. In her tenure at Bayer, Dr. Wahdan has served as Medical Science Liaison, Medical Director, and most recently is serving as Head of the U.S. Medical Affairs group for Women’s Healthcare & Specialty Medicine.

